Ruthless Stellies warm-up for upcoming Chiefs clash by thrashing Maritzburg 3-0

Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC, who will play Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend, proved too strong for Maritzburg United as they claimed a 3-0 win over their visitors in a DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Tuesday night. The emphatic win allowed Stellies to climb to fifth spot on the league standings while extending their unbeaten run to three matches. Next up will be Chiefs at home on Sunday.

On the other hand, the 'Team of Choice' are now placed 15th on the standings after recording their second successive defeat, and they will next face off with Richards Bay on 15 October. Stellies started the match brightly. They pushed for an early goal which could have unsettled the Team of Choice's defence with Sinethemba Mngomezulu forcing goalkeeper King Ndlovu into a decent save as the home side fired the first warning. The hosts' pressure finally paid off six minutes before the half-hour mark. Thabo Moloisane netted an own-goal to hand Stellenbosch a 1-0 lead after the visitors had failed to clear their lines and coach Steve Barker's side was leading at halftime.

Maritzburg head coach John Maduka introduced Reagan Claude van der Ross before the start of the second half. However, Stellies continued to control the game, and they took a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute when Antonio van Wyk scored with a decent finish. Stellies were running riot and Van Wyk became the provider as the home side extended their lead. The South African youth international set up Mngomezulu who scored in the 65th minute to seal Stellenbosch's 3-0 win - making it three goals in as many games.

