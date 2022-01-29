Ruzaigh Gamildien scores twice as Warriors beat Coastal United in DStv Compact Cup final

Johannesburg — A brace from Ruzaigh Gamildien ensured that Warriors bagged the inaugural DStv Compact Cup after they defeated Coastal United 2-1 in the final at the FNB Stadium, while Dinaledi claimed the third place after beating Amabutho 1-0. In the curtain raiser, it was Dinaledi that reigned supreme as a solitary goal from Lesedi Kapinga ensured that they claimed the third spot. And it was a tough outing for Amabutho who exited the tournament without a single win to their name.

But it was the main attraction of the day that lived up to its billing as a double from Gamildien ensured that Ashely Du Preez’s strike was notwithstanding — as the tiny drop of fans who were at the FNB Stadium will believe that they got their money’s worth. Fan favourite Itumeleng Khune received “Khune!” chants after every save as the out-of-favour Kaizer Chiefs rolled back the years. But the most pleased personnel will be the youngsters who got a rare run against some of their role models. Having the supporters decided the starting line-ups in the semi-finals, the coaches had their selection power restored in the final — but Warriors’ coach Dylan Kerr made only two changes to the team that beat Amabutho out at Mabhida.

Goodman Mosele replaced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, while Gamildien got the nod ahead of Kwame Peprah up front. But interestingly enough, it was Coastal that took the lead as early as the first minute from talisman Ashely Du Preez. Few seconds after the start, Du Preez intercepted a Warriors’ build-up before racing his way into the other end where he positioned himself well to unleash a thunderbolt past Itumeleng Khune. This was his second goal in as many matches. But high on confidence, given that they are on familiar territory, Warriors threw more bodies forward in search of an immediate equaliser. And they got that as early as the fifth minute after Siphesihle Mbhele released his Swallows mate Gamildien.

The Swallows’ striker needed no second invite, thumping home a delightful curler. And from thereon, it was Warriors that dominated possession — with Keagan Dolly the dangerman that kept Coastal defence on its toes early in the first half. But Coastal had chances of their own. As a result, Warriors were saved from their blushes by the experience of Khune. The Amakhosi keeper initially parried away Mpho Makola’s free-kick, before onrushing to timely collect a loose ball. With the two teams having gone into the break tied on a goal apiece, the second half was going to demand a lot from their substitutes. However, it was Coastal that had the upper hand, with Luphumlo Sifumba adding speed to their attack.