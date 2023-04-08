Ryan Moon the hero as Golden Arrows hand Richards Bay seventh consecutive defeat

Durban — Ryan Moon scored the only goal of the match as Golden Arrows edged 10-men Richards Bay 1-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. Abafana Besthende shot up four places in the league into sixth spot, above Richards Bay who continue to slide down the table after a poor run of form.

Arrows also handed Richards Bay their first loss in KwaZulu Natal derbies and a seventh consecutive league defeat. A Natal Rich Boyz outfit already low on confidence suffered a major setback as they conceded through a set-piece in the opening six minutes of the match. Arrows striker Moon scored his third goal of the season as he caught the hosts’ defence napping, leaping highest to guide home a Knox Mutizwa delivery and handing his side the advantage.

Top eight football chasing Abafana Bes’Thende renewed their newfound rivalry with Natal Rich Boyz looking to end the top flight debutants’ undefeated streak in KwaZulu Natal derbies this campaign in front of a fairly lively crowd in Umlazi. Having spoken about the need to try new ideas and tinker with his group, Richard’s Bay Head Coach Vasili Manousakis made four changes to the starting eleven that lost to Orlando Pirates last time around. Key man Salim Magoola returned in goals after serving his three-match suspension with captain Katleho Maphathe and winger Sanele Barns all welcome boosts for the hosts.

Whatever the plan may have been for Manousakis and his men to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat, it quickly took two hives blows in the opening stanza as they went a goal down and were also reduced to a man less with Abel Mabaso getting his marching orders in the 37th minute. This encounter encapsulated all the elements of a fierce rivalry as reckless tackles flew around in the opening stanza, evening drawing a lengthy altercation between the two technical teams on the side with emotions incredibly high. The pressures of slipping out of the top eight have certainly become a reality for Richards Bay as defeat to Arrows would mean they drop below their provincial counterparts, a startling fact considering the two side’s positions at the turn of the year.

Needing to snatch something from the encounter, the home side introduced Kenyan striker Ovella Ochieng in place of South African Under-23 Yanela Mbutuma who was largely uninfluential. The fighting spirit and reconfigured organization showed by the Natal Rich Boyz in the second gave Coach Manousakis a glimmer of hope as they battled forward and gave Arrows a few things to think about on the counter and through set-pieces. Abafana Besthende will now prepare for arguably their most difficult opponents this year as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to Durban while Richards Bay will also try to pick up the piece against the Brazilians in 10 days.