SA football great Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe has died at the age of 71

Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, who lit up South Africa’s football fields in the 1970s, has died after a long battle with illness. Moripe, who mesmerised opponents and spectators alike during an injury ravaged career, spent his last years confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke, and died at his home on Tuesday at the age of 71.

Beginning his career in 1971 in the colours of Pretoria Callies, Moripe was a nightmare for defenders. and was nicknamed "the god of football" by supporters. The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of football legend Lucas… pic.twitter.com/mefRHyd1nO — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 20, 2024

In 1973, Moripe was named the National Professional Soccer League Player of the Year, and was selected for the NPSL Invitation team to take on a British All Stars Xl. Because South Africa was under Apartheid rule at the time, Moripe never got the chance to represent the country on the international stage. After a year playing for Caroline Hills FC in Hong Kong, Moripe returned to South Africa in 1981, turning out for Orlando Pirates. However, his time with the Sea Robbers was cut short by persistent injuries that ultimately ended his career. In 2010, he was honoured when the Super Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was renamed the Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium. The stadium currently serves as the home of Tshwane giants SuperSport United and the kings of South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns. And in the past, Moripe’s former side Pretoria Callies called it home.

Reminiscing about Moripe’s career, former Sundowns captain Alpheus Mabusela said this in the club’s digital magazine back in September: “Back in those days, television was not as popular so only those of us who played against him or alongside him were fortunate enough to witness the kind of player he truly was. “He had this unique ability to read the game like no-one else and his touch — so delicate, yet powerful — was something you didn’t see often. He was a dribbling wizard, capable of mesmerising defenders with his skill and creativity.” In a statement on Wednesday, Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe and the Motsepe family paid their condolences to the late Moripe.

“Masterpieces lived for football and was a consistent feature at Mamelodi Sundowns matches in Atteridgeville at the stadium that was named after him and at Loftus Stadium,” the statement from the club read. “We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends, and everyone that knew him. “The legacy, life, and memory of the beloved Masterpieces Moripe will live on beyond our time.”