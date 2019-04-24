Referee Victor Gomes will attend the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament’s referee workshop in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South African football match officials Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela have been invited to attend the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament’s referee workshop in Rabat, Morocco from April 28 to May 5. The workshop will be geared at preparing the elected officials for the continent’s biggest tournament and ensuring that they are all up to speed with the latest trends, rules and developments of the game.

Gomes and Siwela are the only two South Africans among the 29 invited officials from across the continent and will be hoping to gather as much information and knowledge as possible ahead of the African showpiece.

The duo are certainly no strangers to the pressure that comes with officiating high-profile international competitions.

Gomes has become a regular in officiating tough African football matches, having officiated in some of the continent’s most hostile environments in CAF Champions League encounters over the years, while Siwela impressively flew the South African flag at the recent FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The AFCON tournament will take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

African News Agency (ANA)