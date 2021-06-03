Sacked Gavin Hunt linked with SuperSport United return, and Stellenbosch FC

CAPE TOWN – Having walked away from Kaizer Chiefs with a reported handsome pay-out of R15 million, Gavin Hunt could soon find himself another job.

According to reports, Hunt could either land up back at his former club SuperSport United, where he won three back-to-back titles between 2008 and 2010.

Another possibility could see the 56-year-old, four-time league champion join Stellenbosch FC.

“There could be a major development at SuperSport at the end of the season, with new owners set to take over. Whether the club is being sold or not, Hunt could be their new coach next season,” a source was quoted by KickOff.com.

“There was also interest from Stellenbosch before and they could revive that at the end of the season.”

Hunt was sacked by Chiefs on Friday after guiding the club through a poor league campaign. Stuart Baxter, who led the club to two league titles, has been rumoured to return.

IOL Sport