Sad day if we have to sell Highlands Park, says club boss

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – Highlands Park are not for sale but they would certainly consider a lucrative deal if it is put on the table. Club co-chairman Brad Kaftel said they currently have no intention of selling their PSL status but if a good offer was presented to them, they would definitely review it. “At this point we haven’t sold our status," Kaftel said. “Our club is alive, well and kicking. As a businessman, you always look at any business proposition. I can’t say no to that. But if even we had to consider something like that, it has to make financial sense. "It will be a sad day. It will be emotional because we love the club, we love our supporters, players and coaching staff. It’s been a 14-year journey from the Castle League. It’s been an amazing journey and we love the game.

“Emotionally, if you ask me, will I ever consider selling a club? My answer will be simple: Never, never ever.

“I want to keep it forever. But from a financial perspective, if someone comes along and they make you a right offer, I’ll say let us put it on the board for other shareholders to have a look at it. I suppose that is a normal business practice.

“Even if someone went to any club and made them a formal offer that is legitimate and that is very enticing, they will have to look at it. It is a question of finance versus emotion,” Kaftel detailed.

The Lions of the North, however, have not been untouched by Covid-19 and Kaftel admitted as much, saying: “It has had an effect financially, there’s no question about it.

"The club relies on sponsorship in order to make ends meet.

"All the businesses around the world have been compromised. Businesses have been closed since the month of April.

IOL Sport