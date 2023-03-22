Safa boss Danny Jordaan warns PSL’s CAF hopefuls to launch women’s teams immediately

Johannesburg - Safa president Danny Jordaan on Wednesday warned all clubs that are vying to compete in CAF competitions to launch women’s teams. In 2021, CAF sent a directive to their 54 regions that their domestic clubs should launch women’s teams as one of the pre-requisites to qualify for the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

However, it appears that rule has been pushed to a further deadline, with teams in most parts of the continent, including South Africa, yet to adhere to the directive. From the Premiership, it is only Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy and Royal AM that have teams competing in the national Super League.

Story to follow pic.twitter.com/aPjoYRT2OL — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 22, 2023 However, with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs expected to compete in African competitions, they are racing against time to launch their women’s teams. Pirates and Chiefs are gunning for second spot in the league this season, which guarantees Champions League football next term, pressuring them to quickly launch their women’s teams.

Jordaan, though, speaking at the Fifa Women’s World Cup trophy tour in Soweto on Tuesday, reminded the clubs vying for the top three spots in the league of what is at stake. “Next year, CAF will have a regulation that if you want to play in the Champions League, then you must have a women's team,” Jordaan said. “Therefore, those teams that are fighting for second place on the log must understand that if they get to second place and qualify for the Champions League, they must have a women's team.”

Without the help of Chiefs and Pirates, Banyana Banyana have held their own in the last few years, including qualifying for two successive World Cups, 2019 and 2023, and winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. After making their maiden entrance at the global showpiece in France, Banyana will return to the biggest stage of them all this year in Australia and New Zealand hoping to improve. The African champions are in Group G alongside Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

“We know that it’s not going to be easy, but we’ve earned our rights to go to the World Cup. We know our qualities as well,” said Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. “I think four years on, we are a bit better and matured. Our players have improved and it’s just about putting that game plan in place, executing it as well. “Hopefully the game plan will go better than it did in 2019. We had said that if we got to a certain stage in the first game and we were still leading … (we’d have done better).

ALSO READ: Mihlali Mayambela has stepped out the shadows to become a Bafana star “Already if you look at some of the games that we played, the players are looking better so that they are ready for that first game because it’s all about that game.” Banyana’s first game at the World Cup will be against the Swedes.

ALSO READ: Former Arsenal star and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires However, they have already ensured that they prepare well for the tournament, including playing in the Turkiye Cup, hosting South American champions Brazil twice and taking on Australia in London. Those preparations will continue in the next few weeks, as Ellis’ team will face Serbia on 10 April. Ellis announced a strong preliminary squad for that clash, including a host of overseas-based players.