It may not be justice for Wits and their coach Gavin Hunt, but there was at least some action taken by the SA Football Association against the referee who failed to award a legitimate goal against SuperSport United. Hunt was livid after the match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Mbombela Stadium, where a shot from Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja had crossed the goal-line.

This was confirmed by TV replays, but referee Phelelani Ndaba, after consulting assistant Abel Maphutha, decided that it was not a goal.

“It is crazy. The ball was clearly over the goal-line, but the referee refused to allow the goal. Often, the hardest thing to achieve in South African football is a win. I feel for my players who have worked so hard this season,” Hunt said afterwards.

The stalemate may have ended the Clever Boys’ league title chances, as they are now on 48 points with two matches to go – five behind the top two, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, with two games left in the season.

But the poor officiating from Ndaba didn’t end there, as he also failed to issue a red card to Haashim Domingo of Wits for using his elbow on SuperSport United’s Dean Furman.

Instead, Furman was given a yellow card and then a red for his protestations to Ndaba.

On Friday, Safa said their Referees Review Committee had ordered that Ndaba not be appointed for any NSL matches with immediate effect for the next three months, and he will be assigned an instructor to address his limitations.

Ndaba will be assessed in Regional League matches, and a report will be filed on his readiness to return to the highest club level.

Maphutha received the same sanctions as Ndaba.

Wits are next in action at home against Baroka FC on Saturday (3pm kickoff), while SuperSport travel to KZN to take on Maritzburg United (also 3pm).





