Samir Nurkovic looking forward to restarting title push
CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is looking forward to getting back on the training pitch after football in the country was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus.
It’s been over three months since the Premier Soccer League was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with countless other sporting competitions around the world.
Government recently provided light at the end of the tunnel when sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the green light for clubs to begin preparing for a return to training.
“I’m definitely looking forward to training,” Nurkovic told his club’s website.
“It has been a while since I last trained with the ball. As a professional, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch and do what is relevant to your passion of playing the game,” the Serbian striker who has taken to life in South Africa like a duck to water, said.
“At the end of the season, we normally have just one month off. But now it has been three months of no proper training. This means as we resume training, we need to be cautious.
“We will be guided by the technical team and coaching staff as we ease our way back. I will be crucial for us to be mentally tough in the days ahead,” said the striker.
With a handful of games remaining, Kaizer Chiefs currently lead reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns – who have a game in hand – by four points and are searching for their first league title in five years.
IOL Sport