Samir Nurkovic looking forward to restarting title push

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is looking forward to getting back on the training pitch after football in the country was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus.

It’s been over three months since the Premier Soccer League was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with countless other sporting competitions around the world.

Government recently provided light at the end of the tunnel when sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave the green light for clubs to begin preparing for a return to training.

“I’m definitely looking forward to training,” Nurkovic told his club’s website.

“It has been a while since I last trained with the ball. As a professional, you cannot wait to get back on the pitch and do what is relevant to your passion of playing the game,” the Serbian striker who has taken to life in South Africa like a duck to water, said.