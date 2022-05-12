Samir Nurkovic to ditch Kaizer Chiefs for MaMkhize’s Royal AM

Cape Town — According to reports, Samir Nurkovic looks set to dump Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for ambitious Durban outfit Royal AM.
KickOff.com reports on Thursday that Chiefs have not exercised their option to keep the Serbian for one more year, paving the way for the striker to move to Durban.
When Nurkovic signed a new contract with the Soweto giants at the start of last season, he was given an option for a further year. However, after finding the back of the net 14 times in his debut season, he struggled for game time due to injuries.
Since the beginning of last season, Nurkovic has scored just seven goals for AmaKhosi.
IOL Sport
