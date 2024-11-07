Sead Ramović opens up about the challenges that led to his TS Galaxy resignation

Sead Ramovic’s desire to win trophies and longing to spend more time with his family are some of the reasons that drove him to tender his resignation as TS Galaxy head coach. The German coach shocked South African football on Wednesday evening by announcing his resignation live on television after his side played to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

His resignation follows a series of disappointing results that have left the Mpumalanga-based club firmly rooted to the bottom of the league.

Ramovic, who was appointed as head coach of the Rockets in 2021 after Owen Da Gama's departure, expressed his frustration over the sale of some of the club’s best players, stating that it made it difficult to achieve success. “In the end, I would like to win something, and if you sell every year half of your team and to start from the scratch again it's not that easy, because it takes a lot of energy,” Ramovic said according to iDiski Times. Since their arrival in the top flight, the Rockets have consistently sold some of their best players such Given Msimango, Melusi Buthelezi, Bathusi Aubaas and Fiacre Ntwari.

These players were sold to the “big three” — Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns — and have since become vital cogs in their new clubs, while Aubaas and Msimango have gone on to earn national team call up since their departure from the Rockets. Ramovic added that he also wanted to spend more time with his family. "And I would like to spend more with my parents, because they are older. They came with me when I arrived, but they spent only eight months. Now, they are back.