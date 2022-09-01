Sead Ramovic challenges his TS Galaxy side to maintain their good form

Durban — TS Galaxy have made their best ever start to a DStv Premiership season and head coach Sead Ramovic has challenged his players to maintain their good form ahead of their match against Cape Town City. The Rockets have accumulated nine out of a possible fifteen points and currently occupy fifth place on the log, two points behind table-topping Orlando Pirates.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramovic, who was brought in to save the club from potential relegation last season, has seen his imprint on the side grow over the course of last season and the better part of the current campaign. Galaxy has improved drastically on the defensive end with goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi being one of their most impressive players so far this season. The 24-year-old is yet to concede a goal this season and will look to keep that run going in the team's upcoming fixtures.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international mentor added the experience of Sibusiso Vilakazi, Bernard Parker and Xola Mlambo to his squad ahead of the new season and that move has reaped immediate dividends. Ramovic has urged his men to adopt a sense of responsibility and challenged them to continue their good work. "We've done a very good job so far but it's still really early so we have to control our mind and we have to be focused on trying to stay in this phase," said Ramovic.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We need to control our emotions because if we can control our emotions then we can control the actions and if we can control our actions then we can control the outcome. "We have to keep going, we can't slow down. We have to keep the same intensity we have and keep doing our best." City haven't made the best of starts to the new season, winning one of their opening five matches, however Ramovic believes his side cannot afford to let up against any sides.

Story continues below Advertisement

"If we get complacent and start thinking we can win games easily then we could lose our trend and we can easily be replaced," he said. "There are no easy games in this league so we have to be tough every game if we want to win any match. "Cape Town City play a very organised brand of football with a lot of possession. We know they are a tough team to play against and they have a very good coach in their ranks as well," he concluded.

Story continues below Advertisement