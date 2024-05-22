Sead Ramovic: Mamelodi Sundowns must buy Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi to beat TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic went on an extraordinary rant on television following his team’s heated 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night. The Mbombela Stadium was the scene of the feisty encounter between Galaxy and Sundowns that turned sour at the end of the match, with some choice words, chest pumping and finger pointing.

There was certainly no love lost between the two teams, as emotions spilled over after the final whistle, with Sundowns physical trainer Sibusiso Mahlangu and Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic arguing and pointing fingers at each other. There has been an ongoing war of words between Ramovic and Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena this season. Mokwena was also pulled back by captain Ronwen Williams after the match. TS Galaxy’s Puso Dithejane gave the home side the lead in the 78th minute. Ramovic jumped into the crowd to celebrate, as the Mbombela Stadium went berserk after the goal went in.

However, Peter Shalulile came up with the goods for Sundowns in the 85th minute, the Namibian striker heading home from close range to give the league Champions a draw and preserve their unbeaten record. But this didn’t stop Ramovic from having a go at Sundowns and Mokwena, saying TS Galaxy were by far the more superior team on the night.

"We can see again, that you don't only win with million dollar players," Ramovic told SuperSport TV after the match.