PRETORIA - In a classical case of case of deja vu, Clinton Larsen finds himself going into the first round proper of the Nedbank Cup in charge of a team propping up the PSL standings.
It is for this reason that the well-travelled coach is hoping that he experiences the proverbial case of lightning striking twice at the same place.
Last season while coaching Chippa United, the Durbanite who has led the technical teams of no less than five top-flight teams began the campaign of South Africa’s premier club knockout competition bottom of the table.
Larsen took the Chilli Boys all the way to the semi-finals and that brilliant run contributed towards Chippa surviving relegation. He is currently in charge of Polokwane City who are last on the league table and tonight they open their Nedbank Cup campaign against neighbours Baroka FC.
“I found myself in a similar situation last season and I am hoping that the Cup will once again serve as a springboard with the nine games left in the league,” Larsen said.