Second place is out of reach, concedes Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Durban — Having lost four games on the trot, Kaizer Chiefs aim for this season will now be on damage control rather than securing a second place finish. Chiefs will be looking to return to winning ways when they clash with 11th place Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday night.

After sacking Stuart Baxter two weeks ago, Amakhosi have not shown much improvement and have lost their last three games since. Interim coach Arthur Zwane has been tipped as a potential candidate to succeed Baxter on a full-time basis but his audition has not gone well so far. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs have dialled ‘10111’ but flustered Arthur Zwane not answering the call However, it must be said that Zwane has not been backed yet and that he inherits a squad in need of a rebuild. Chiefs have now not won a trophy in seven seasons and returning the club to its former glory is not going to be an instant process but could take a few years.

Zwane has conceded that his side are simply not effective enough at the moment. They need to start getting the basics right again before they can focus on trying to challenge for silverware. “It’s a matter of consistency. We are playing in patches, drips and drabs and have a poor first touch at times. If we can see the right moment at the right time, we can hurt the opposition. It will get better. I don’t lose hope. We have to move on and at the end of the day, I’m not that worried. Our chances of getting second spot are slim but it won’t be over until the fat lady sings,” said Zwane. ALSO READ: This team deserves to be playing Champions League football - Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat

Zwane has also conceded that his team will have to make some serious adjustments to their squad at the end of the season. “We have players who have been part of the team for the past six to seven years and things haven’t been going our way. That alone tells you that there must be change. We are in the business of football. We need results and when it comes to what we will try and see who we bring in, in terms of beefing up the squad,” said Zwane. Chiefs could not have asked for a better opponent than Gallants to potentially return to winning ways against at this point in time. Dan Malesela’s side have probably avoided relegation this season as they are seven points clear of 15th place TS Galaxy.

ALSO READ: Njabulo Ngcobo issues apology to Kaizer Chiefs after outburst Gallants will also have one eye on the Nedbank Cup trophy as they defend their title in the final of the competition against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium later this month. It is likely that Gallants will prioritise avoiding injuries to their key players over the result in this game. Gallants are without a win in their last five Premiership games.

