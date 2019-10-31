Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Telkom Knockout semi-finals on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Photo: ANA (file)
Kaizer Chiefs supporters cheering for their team when played in the telkom Cup knockout last 16 game at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Orlando Pirates players in a huddle. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
 CAPE TOWN – Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Telkom Knockout semi-finals on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police have said. 

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said planning between the SAPS, security cluster and Moses Mabhida representatives had been on-going for a week.  

“A pro-active approach, which resulted in many successful soccer events being hosted recently has been adopted for this event. SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of event tickets,” said Naicker in a statement.

“SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets. The match will kick-off at 3pm and is expected to finish at 5pm,” he said, adding that police and other law enforcement agencies would monitor the event and ensure that there was peace and stability. 

Fans with valid tickets have been urged to get to the event early; gates will open at 11am.

Spectators will be searched for any prohibited items and such will be confiscated. Prohibited items include sharp instruments, firearms, bottles, alcohol.

Public parking areas around the stadium are available at R20 at People’s Park East, Kings Park Swimming Pool and the Badminton Hall on Umgeni Road. 

“There will be high visibility of police officers on the roads around the stadium to regulate and manage traffic. The roads that might be affected include Masabalala Yengwa, Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road and Sandile Thusi (Goble Road).

Road signage will be visible for parking,” said Naicker.

African News Agency (ANA)