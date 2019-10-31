CAPE TOWN – Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Telkom Knockout semi-finals on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police have said. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said planning between the SAPS, security cluster and Moses Mabhida representatives had been on-going for a week.

“A pro-active approach, which resulted in many successful soccer events being hosted recently has been adopted for this event. SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of event tickets,” said Naicker in a statement.

“SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets. The match will kick-off at 3pm and is expected to finish at 5pm,” he said, adding that police and other law enforcement agencies would monitor the event and ensure that there was peace and stability.

Fans with valid tickets have been urged to get to the event early; gates will open at 11am.