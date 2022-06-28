Sekhukhune announce the arrival of six new players

Durban - Tshegofatso Mabasa and Linda Mntambo were amongst the six new arrivals announced by Sekhukhune United on Tuesday morning ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign. The Johannesburg based club sent a clear message of intent a few weeks ago as they released a total of 14 players and coach Owen Da Gama with a view to revamp and reconstruct their side with the new season fast approaching.

Babina Noko are currently in pre-season with new Head Coach Kaitaino Tembo working alongside MacDonald Makhubedu who has since taken up a Senior Coach position. Tembo and the new arrivals will be hoping to build on a fairly decent first season considering standards for a club just in their second campaign in the DStv Premiership. Babina Noko were handed a lesson in consistency in the world of top flight football in the season that just ended.

Sekhukhune quickly found their feet against fairly experienced sides in the league and asserted themselves as a resilient and hardworking team in the first round of the league. However a bizarre capitulation in 2022 in which they managed just 1 victory and seven defeats in their last 13 matches could only ensure with them a respectable 11th place finish on the DStv Premiership table. Both Mntambo and Mabasa revealed their joy at finding a new home and are looking to help the club move up a level and build on the good work of last season.

"I am here to add to what the team has been able to attain from last season. Hopefully we can get more wins. I'm here to play football, I'm not gonna make any promises but I will give a 100% effort and try to make the fans happy," Mntambo told the club's media department. While Mabasa added : It's a great honour to be a part of this growing club. The supporters can expect dedication and definitely goals from me. I am grateful to the chairman for this opportunity and I've been welcomed very warmly into the club and hopefully we can turn our losses into draws and draws into victories. New Arrivals :

1. Denwin Farmer (25) 2. Abednego Mosiatlhaga (27) 3. Linda Mntambo (33)

4. Tshegofatso Mabasa (25) 5. Elias Mokwana (22) 6. Train Tshepo Mokhaba (27)