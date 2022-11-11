Sekhukhune appoint Brandon Truter as new head coach

Durban – Sekhukhune United FC on Friday afternoon announced the appointment of Brandon Truter as the club's new head coach, replacing the departed Kaitaino Tembo. Babina Noko are at the bottom of the DStv premiership standings heading into the World Cup break, following a run of indifferent results that led to the sacking of Tembo.

They have, however, sought to mount a comeback and secure top-flight status with the signing of Truter, who was recently released from AmaZulu. The 51-year-old mentor anchored the Usuthu ship at the end of last season, and Sekhukhune will hope he will be able to do that for them as they seek to survive their second year in the top flight.

Truter revealed his joy at landing the Sekhukhune job and thanked the club for believing in him. “It is [a] great honour to be appointed as head coach to this ambitious club, and I’m hugely excited by the challenge ahead," he said.

"There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players. I would like to thank the chairman of the club, Mr Simon Malatji, and his board for their confidence in me and I greatly appreciate the opportunity.” Ironically, Sekhukhune will resume their league campaign with a fixture against Truter's old club, Usuthu, on December 31. By then, Truter will hope to have his team ready for action. "There are many areas that I would like to improve... and simply because it's my style and my philosophy, I want to see what potential I can unleash with the players I have at my disposal with my way of playing football."

