Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Sekhukhune bolster attack with additions of Victor Letsoalo and Tashreeq Morris

Former Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo is tackled by Kaizer Chiefs’ Siyabonga Ngezana during a DStv Premiership match last season

FILE - Former Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo is tackled by Kaizer Chiefs’ Siyabonga Ngezana during a DStv Premiership match last season. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Published 48m ago

Durban — Sekhukhune United have bolstered their attack with the additions of Tashreeq Morris and Victor Letsoalo. It was known for the past few weeks that Letsoalo who played for Royal AM last season would be joining Babina Noko but the news is now all but confirmed.

Letsoalo is arguably the biggest signing made by the club and a big statement of intent that the club has high ambitions for the season ahead. The striker scored 15 league goals last season which was the second most, behind only Peter Shalulile who found the back of the net 23 times.

The coup of Letsoalo was also particularly impressive for Sekhukhune as he was linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Morris also joins Babina Noko in the prime of his powers at 28-years-old. The former Cape Town City player has a wealth of experience with more than 150 top-flight appearances under his belt.

Another player unveiled by Sekhukhune on Wednesday was left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya who joins from Kaizer Chiefs.

Ntiya-Ntiya is a product of the SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs youth development system, having started his professional career with the Amakhosi in 2018. He was highly rated as a youngster but has failed to show the type of consistency to match his potential.

At 25-years-old, Ntiya-Ntiya still has time to improve and will be hoping to take his career to the next level with Sekhukhune.

By joining Sekhukhune, Ntiya-Ntiya also reunites with Daniel Cardoso who also joined the club this winter.

Other notable signings made by Babina Noko in the current window include Denwin Farmer, Linda Mntambo, Thamsanqa Masiya and Badra Ali Sangare.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Sekhukhune UnitedRoyal AMPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Eshlin Vedan