Sekhukhune claim all three points in clash against Cape Town City

Cape Town – Toaster Nsabata was the toast of Sekhukhune United with the Zambian goalkeeper delivering a match-winning performance against Cape Town City at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon. Sekhukhune's red-hot striker Chibuike Ohizu may have bagged his fourth goal of the season to set up the 1-0 victory over the Citizens, but it was Nsabata that ensured the Porcupines sealed their first home victory in the Dstv Premiership.

Nsabata, who joined Sekhukhune on a three-year contract from Zesco FC, produced a marvelous save right at the death to deny Khanyisa Mayo from netting an equalizer for City. The visitors were pressing hard to level up matters in the closing stages when the lanky Tashreeq Morris rose high in the Sekhukhune United box to head the ball down into Mayo's path. The unmarked Mayo then had a clear header at the gaping Sekhukhune goal before Nsabata flung himself to his right to keep the ball out of the net. It followed an equally breathtaking save Nsabata made within the first 20 minutes to deny City's Thabo Nodada.

The visitors had look to apply early pressure on Sekhukhune and should have had reaped the rewards when Nodada had a clear strike on goal from within the six-yard area, but his bobbled attempt gave Nsabata the opportunity to stretch out his right arm to tip the ball over the bar. City also had numerous other chances during the game with Mduduzi Mdantsane also missing the target after being put clear on goal, while Morris' a glancing header crashed into the side netting. "I thought we created the best chances. They purely looked to play on the counter. They defended very deep. But what we did the final quarter wasn't good enough. I think we could have played another 180 minutes and I don't think we would have hit the back of the net.

"We had so many great chances to take the lead or right at the death to at least leave here with a point. That didn't happen. We did everything we needed to do on the ball, but just didn't get the goal. And that's how you are judged. I feel for boys because you could see they worked and tried. But we tried to force and then we got caught on the counter." The victory is Sekhukhune's second on the trot as they move up to fifth on the log, while City can now look forward to preparing for their MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the end of the month. @ZaahierAdams