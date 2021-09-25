Sekhukhune come from behind to earn draw against Golden Arrows

Yusuf Maart kept his cool from the penalty spot to earn the hosts a point following Michael Gumede's opening goal. The result moved Arrows up to eighth on the league standings, two places and a point above Sekhukhune.

Sekhukhune United scored a late equaliser to hold Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership match at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, the best chances to Knox Mutizwa (Arrows) and Thabang Sibanyoni (Sekhukhune), at either end of the pitch. The second half produced a lot more goalmouth action.

Nkanyiso Madonsela's rasping effort five minutes after the break set the tone with goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana forced into a good save to deny the hosts.

Arrows scored the opener soon after Gumede provided the desired impact off the bench. A long ball upfield found Nduduzo Sibiya, who exposed the Sekhukhune defensive line with a well-timed run and then fed Gumede. He slotted the ball into the back of the net, with goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata stranded.