Sekhukhune come from behind to earn draw against Golden Arrows
Sekhukhune United scored a late equaliser to hold Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership match at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.
Yusuf Maart kept his cool from the penalty spot to earn the hosts a point following Michael Gumede's opening goal. The result moved Arrows up to eighth on the league standings, two places and a point above Sekhukhune.
In the first half, the best chances to Knox Mutizwa (Arrows) and Thabang Sibanyoni (Sekhukhune), at either end of the pitch. The second half produced a lot more goalmouth action.
Nkanyiso Madonsela's rasping effort five minutes after the break set the tone with goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana forced into a good save to deny the hosts.
Arrows scored the opener soon after Gumede provided the desired impact off the bench. A long ball upfield found Nduduzo Sibiya, who exposed the Sekhukhune defensive line with a well-timed run and then fed Gumede. He slotted the ball into the back of the net, with goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata stranded.
Arrows should've doubled their lead just after the hour mark. Mutizwa teed up Pule Mmodi, with a clear sight on goal, could only succeed in guiding his attempt over the crossbar.
Gumede went from hero to villain after being adjudged to have fouled Pogiso Mahlangu inside the penalty area. Maart duly stepped up to the spot and made no mistake in the 82nd minute to level matters on the day.
Arrows had a late chance to win it through Thabani Zuku in second-half stoppage-time, but he watched on in agony as his header hit the side-netting. In the end, the teams had to settle for a point apiece.
