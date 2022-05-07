Sekhukhune extend winless run with draw against AmaZulu

Durban — Sekhukhune United’s winless run extended to nine games after they were end to a goalless draw by AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. It is Usuthu who will be more frustrated with the outcome as a win could have seen them further entrench themselves within the top eight.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the 18th minute, AmaZulu midfielder Siphesihle Maduna fizzed a ball in towards Luvuyo Memela but the ball just missed the attacker by a whisker. AmaZulu dominated possession in the first half but opportunities for both teams were few and far between. The best moment of the first half came in the 23rd minute as Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata pulled off one of the saves of the season to deny Tapelo Xoki with a header from a corner. The Zambian’s save was world-class as he produced ultra-fast reflexes to deny Xoki with a header that would have beaten the vast majority of goalkeepers. The save from Nsabata was so pleasing on the eye that even some of the AmaZulu players could be seen in awe.

The only opportunity of note that Babina Noko had in the first half was a tame shot from Yusuf Maart that was easily saved by Veli Mothwa in goal for AmaZulu. Keagan Buchanan who has only scored one league goal for AmaZulu so far this season tried to fire from range after the hour mark but his shot flew over the bar. AmaZulu very nearly won the game at the death as a cross from Mbongeni Gumede was cleared by Sekhukhune but made contact with Tshepang Moremi before nearly ricocheting into the net.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sekhukhune were an early season surprise package and now seem to have been figured out by most top-flight sides so they will have a lot of thinking to do during the off-season. Babina Noko have only won one league game since the start of 2022 which was when they beat Baroka FC 4-0 in late February.

Story continues below Advertisment

The result also means that AmaZulu’s interim coach Brandon Truter retains his unbeaten run since succeeding Benni McCarthy at the helm of the club late in March. Since Truter took over the Durban based club, they have won three games, drawing two. Both teams will be in action next Saturday. Sekhukhune host Kaizer Chiefs at the Ellis Park Stadium while AmaZulu travel to the Western Cape to play against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisment