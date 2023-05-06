Sekhukhune looking to take advantage of ‘underdog’ tag as Nedbank Cup history beckons

Durban - Sekhukhune United midfielder Pogiso Mahlangu has opened up about one of the features his side will look to take advantage of ahead of a potentially historic moment in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. Babina Noko will travel to the Danie Craven Stadium for a huge battle against an on-form Stellenbosch outfit on Sunday in a 6pm kick-off.

The winner of that tie will determine who faces either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in the final of this year’s edition of the Ke Yona competition. The Limpopo-based Sekhukhune come into the tie as slight underdogs meeting a Stellies side that has won three of their last four matches in all competitions, including dumping out defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals. Sekhukhune have suffered a defeat and a draw in their last two outings, but experienced midfielder Mahlangu believes their inconsistencies of late could contribute to a surprise on the day.

“We’re going there as underdogs, but we’ve already made history just by being in the semi-finals, so going there as underdogs we might emerge as the surprise package,” he said And when quizzed about the prospect of withering under an unfamiliar pro-pressure environment, the 30-year-old dismissed any worries of his troops potentially capitulating. “There’s no pressure – the biggest challenge we have is within ourselves. We don’t care about anyone else besides ourselves, so we’re gonna go all out and try to make history.”

Stellenbosch are one the most dangerous sides in the country at the moment, as the returning Rayners continues to destroy defences countrywide. The 27-year-old has accumulated 20 goal involvements (15 goals and 5 assists) for both SuperSport United and Stellies this campaign, and is undoubtedly one of the best sharpshooters in the division.

Mahlangu, exuding every bit of confidence, revealed that, although he and his teammates are aware of the dangers Rayners might pose, they believe they have enough quality to cope with his exploits. “Not to say we’re focused on Rayners – I really respect what he’s done, and he’s one of the best strikers in the country – but we also have one of the best defenders in the country. We’ve dealt with quality strikers before, so I’m quite confident in my teammates.”