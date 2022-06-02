Sekhukhune part ways with Owen Da Gama six weeks after appointment

Durban - Sekhukhune United announced that they have parted ways with former Bafana Bafana Coach Owen Da Gama just six weeks after he was roped into the technical team. Da Gama had been out of work since his exit from TS Galaxy earlier on in the past season and was appointed in the midst of a second half of the season capitulation by Babina Noko.

The 60 year old former mentor to Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park was deemed the right man to aid Head Coach McDonald Makhubedu on a co-coach basis. However the Johannesburg club have opted against keeping Da Gama for the foreseeable future. "Sekhukhune United Football Club have parted ways with Mr Owen 'Thifhuriwi' Da Gama," the club statement read.

🦔🦔🦔#Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/zDzwPzwa3x — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) June 1, 2022 "Mr Da Gama joined Babina Noko in April 2022 as the co-coach to MacDonald Makhubedu for the remainder of the 2021/2022 DStv Premiership season. The club would like to wish Mr Da Gama all the best " The Mpumalanga born mentor has a proven record in the Premier Soccer League. However, In the five matches that he was involved in, Babina Noko managed just three points, three draws and two losses. The hierarchy at Sekhukhune will certainly look to build on what many deem a successful season after being tipped as one of the teams to head back down to the GladAfrica Championship when the season started.

