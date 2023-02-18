Durban - Sekhukhune United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Richards Bay FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night. Babina Noko netted twice early on in the second half. Their first strike came via Pogiso Mahlangu in the 49th minute. Nyikho Mobbie made a darting run down the field, unlocking the Richards Bay defence before picking out Mahlangu who slotted the ball home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just three minutes later, Chibuike Ohizu doubled the lead for the home side. In a good team move, Brandon Truter’s side unlocked the Natal Rich Boyz defence with their block and passing before the Nigerian finished calmly into the net.

Richards Bay had more possession. However, Pitso Dladla’s side were outdone tactically. They struggled to get the ball going forward as a result of the block utilized by Babina Noko. Apart from veteran attacker, Luvuyo Memela who caused problems for the Sekhukhune defence especially in the first half, the other attacking players from Dladla’s side were anonymous. Bafana Bafana defender Mobbie delivered a sterling performance for his side as his darting runs down the pitch were difficult to contain for Richards Bay. Thamsanqa Masiya had a chance to triple the lead for Sekhukhune in the 83rd minute but he instead forced a sharp save out of Richards Bay keeper Salim Magoola.

Story continues below Advertisement