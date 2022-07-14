Sekhukhune show strong ambition with new signings for upcoming season

Durban - One club that has been showing initiative to improve this off season is Sekhukhune United. Babina Noko earned a modest 11th place finish in their first ever top-flight campaign last term and are clearly ambitious when it comes to wanting to improve their standing next season. Sekhukhune have so far added the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Denwin Farmer, Badra Ali Sangare, Linda Mntambo and Victor Letsoalo to their ranks.

Story continues below Advertisement

The jury at large is divided as to whether Cardoso and Mntambo were good signings. The duo are both well into their 30s and past their prime. Former Kaizer Chiefs man Cardoso still appears as ambitious as ever to play at the highest level recently indicating that he wants to “win trophies with Sekhukhune”. The 33-year-old defender also told IOL Sport recently that he sees himself playing professionally for another four years. Farmer joins from relegated Baroka FC and is a good value for money purchase. Though Bakgaga were mostly woeful in the league last season and really only have themselves to blame for their demotion, the 25-year-old was one of their better players and he also played regularly for them. Pirates have also signed Tshegofatso Mabasa on loan from Orlando Pirates. The 25-year-old struggled for consistency last season but Pirates probably still see something in him, hence their decision against parting ways with him permanently. Mabasa still does have time to improve as a player as he nears the prime of his powers. If he wants to convince the Pirates hierarchy to retain his services, he will have to prove that he is up to the task next term.

The two most interesting and arguably best signings that Babina Noko have made is goalkeeper Sangare and Letsoalo. The 36-year-old Sangare arrives with plenty of experience having last been on the books of JDR Stars in the South African second-tier. He was starting games for the star-studded Ivory Coast national team as recently as during the AFCON earlier this year. Sangare will provide cover and competition to Sekhukhune’s first-choice Toaster Nsabata who was one of the club’s standout performers last season, even earning himself a nomination for the league’s goalkeeper of the season award that was won by Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques. Letsoalo is likely to be the focal point of Sekhukhune’s attack next season. The Bafana Bafana striker scored 15 league goals for Royal AM last season, firing the Durban based club to the CAF Confederation Cup. The only player that scored more goals in the league last season was Mamelodi Sundowns' mercurial Peter Shalulile.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sekhukhune also made a strong statement by signing Letsoalo as he was strongly tipped to join Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Letsoalo’s move to Sekhukhune also proves that they may be an ambitious club and did come as a surprise to many. He is at the prime of his powers and will not get any better so one would have expected him to join a club that will be expected to challenge for trophies rather than one still in a rebuilding phase. @EshlinV