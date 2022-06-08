Sekhukhune United appoint Kaitano Tembo as new head coach

Durban — Sekhukhune United Football Club have announced the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the club's new head coach. The former Supersport United boss will come into the position vacated by McDonald Makhubedu, who has been reinstated as the club's senior coach.

"Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kaitano Tembo to the Technical Team of Sekhukhune United FC," the club statement read. "The former Supersport United FC Head Coach will be working as a Head Coach for Babina Noko. "Mr Tembo takes over the Head Coach position of the team following the appointment of Mr. McDonald Makhubedu as the Senior Coach."

The 51 year old Tembo was released by Supersport at the tail end of last season after a string of indifferent results that forced the club to relieve of his duties in order to begin preparations for the upcoming season. Babina Noko have roped in Tembo in an attempt to build a sustainable model of success at top flight level. The Zimbabwean international will work alongside Makhubedu and Thabo Senong to try and identify the kind of players required to form the new guard at Sekhukhune. The Johannesburg based club began last season like a house on fire, winning seven of their opening 12 games and recorded just two losses and three draws, a run that stuck them in the middle of top 8 contention.

However a second round capitulation saw them win just one game in 2022, contributing to a spiral down the log and eventually finishing 11th, a position Tembo felt could be built upon. "I think next season we have to do better, the club has done well coming into the league from the GladAfrica Championship and finishing 11th. Therefore the next step has to be looking to break into the top eight and from what I've seen in terms of attitude and work ethic from the staff, I think we have enough to fight for a position in the top eight," he said. @SmisoMsomi16

