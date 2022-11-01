Sekhukhune United axe coach Kaitano Tembo after dismal run

Johannesburg - Sekhukhune United FC on Tuesday announced their decision to fire head coach Kaitano Tembo with the club in the relegation zone. Babina Noko were part of a host of clubs that made wholesale changes to their playing and coaching personnel ahead of the 2022/23 season, roping in the former SuperSport United mentor and moving MacDonald Makhubedu into a senior coaching position.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tembo managed 12 games at the helm of Sekhukhune and he now departs having won two, drawn five and lost five during his time with the club, leaving them in 15th on the DStv Premiership table. Club CEO Jonas Malatji expressed his deepest gratitude to the Zimbabwean mentor and thanked him for all his efforts while with the side.

“I wish to thank coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the Club. Ever the Professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership,” said Malatji. The 52-year-old Tembo also wished Babina Noko luck moving forward as they look to bounce back after the World Cup break.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the technical team and support staff, and wish the club and its supporters the very best,” said Tembo. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport