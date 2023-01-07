Sekhukhune United rain on Kaizer Chiefs’ birthday parade

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs failed to add the icing on the club’s 53rd birthday celebrations as they lost 1-0 in their Premiership match to Sekhukhune United on Saturday night. The loss meant Chiefs also failed to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs remained fourth on the standings with 24 points, 13 behind Downs. But for Sekhukhune, this victory meant they climbed up to 10th with 18 points. Having endured mixed results in the opening stages of the season, Chiefs had improved recently as they came into this game having won their last two.

That surge had seen them being drawn into the title race debate. But Arthur Zwane had been modest in his approach, saying the title wasn't won in January. While talk of Chiefs title credentials may have been premature, a win on the clubs birthday was the main aim.

While chilly conditions of Soweto meant there were more empty seats than fans on the night, the game was expected to bring warmth. Chiefs had the first slight chance as Reeve Frosler drilled a hard and slow shot from a set-piece forcing goalkeeper Sangare Badra into a save. But Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana failed to get at the end of the resultant rebound as the Ivorian came off his line to collect the ball and regroup.

With chances few and far in between, most of the action was in the engine room, with Sekhukhune happy to defend and let Amakhosi have possession. That nearly cost the visitors, though, as Keagan Dolly put Kamohelo Mahlatsi through on goal. But the latter didn’t fire as he rounded Sangare. The Ivorian came off his line and harshly tackled Mahlatsi – an incident that wasn’t picked up by referee Siyabulela Qunta who allowed the game to go on.

Chiefs didn't drop their heads, though, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo working hard to be his side's link going forward. But that didn't bear fruit in the first half. Sekhukhune started the second half with more vigour as their early forays revealed Chiefs' defence was looking shaky.

The visitors were duly rewarded for their efforts as Zitha Kwinika clumsily lost possession in his half, allowing Vusimuzi Mncube to race clear and slot home. With the clock winding down, Chiefs started to throw more bodies forward.

With Chiefs throwing everything at Babina Noko, Sangare kept his side in the game with great saves, denying Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala’s efforts. Zwane will probably blame himself for not starting Shabalala who changed the game after his cameo, as his team walked away from the clash without a point to their name. @Mihlalibaleka