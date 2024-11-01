Independent Online
Sekhukhune United send condolences to victim's family as Shaun Mogaila is set to appear in court after horror crash

Shaun Mogaila in action for Sekhukhune United during a CAF Confederation Cup game in Luanda. The 29-year-old defender handed himself to police on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing a fatal car crash in Thembisa. Photo: Shaun Mogaila/Facebook

Shaun Mogaila in action for Sekhukhune United during a CAF Confederation Cup game in Luanda. The 29-year-old defender handed himself to police on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing a fatal car crash in Thembisa. Photo: Shaun Mogaila/Facebook

Published Nov 1, 2024

Share

Sekhukhune United have finally broken their silence after the team’s defender Shaun Mogaila handed himself over to police following a fatal crash.

Mogaila will appear in court on Friday to face charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent, and fleeing the scene of the accident after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on the Andrew Mapheto Road in Tembisa early on Wednesday morning.

In a video of the accident, which was posted on X, a number of cars can be seen driving along Andrew Mapheto Road when a black BMW, alleged to belong to Mogail, comes into shot and crashes head-on into a car that was driven by a mother taking her children to school.

The police said drugs and alcohol were also found in the BMW.

“A powder which we suspect could be ‘cocaine’ and weed ‘edibles’ were also found in his vehicle,” said Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato.

 

 

On Friday, Sekhukhune United sent their condolences to to the family of the child that was killed in the accident, but said they can’t comment on the matter because of the sensitive nature of the case.

“Sekhukhune United FC regrettably learnt of the unfortunate incident involving one of our players, Shaune Mogaila,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the minor who lost her life. Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who have been injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The club is unable to comment further as the matter is before the court.”

@JohnGoliath82

 

 

