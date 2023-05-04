Sekhukhune United wary of in-form Stellenbosch FC

Johannesburg — Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Cardoso says they are wary of the threat posed by Stellenbosch FC, although they have prepared well for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup semi-final. Still in their teething days in the top flight after being promoted two seasons ago, Sekhukhune are headed for their best season among the cream of the crop of South African football.

With two games left before the curtain falls on the Premiership season, Babina Noko, who are seventh on the standings with 36 points, need at least four points to finish in the top eighth. And while anything above their 11th-place finish from last season would be deemed a success for the club, could reach the Nedbank Cup final as well. The two teams are on each other’s neck and just a point apart on the log – with Stellenbosch sixth and Sekhukhune seventh – making them even when it comes to the odds.

Stellenbosch, though, have been the most in-form team as they are enjoying a four-game purple patch, thanks to an influx of youngsters and returning players. That feat has made them tough customers to deal with, and Cardoso says Sekhukhune will have to be at their best performance when the two teams meet at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. “They play on transition, but we’ve marked the space well at the back. We’ve kept good distances between each other as a team,” Cardoso said.

“We don’t want to go there for a draw, because obviously there must be a winner on the day. So obviously, it’s going to be an open game. But we are wary of the space behind us. “They have very quick youngsters. They know how to score goals, but they conceded goals. In a few games, they’ve conceded quite a few. “On Tuesday, they refreshed the whole team to prove a point. So, I hope that we are mentally and physically ready (for them).”

One of the few players that Sekhukhune must be ready for is in-form striker Iqraam Rayners, who has been scoring goals for fun since his return to the club from SuperSport United in January. Rayners has racked up 15 goals in all competitions for Stellenbosch, including scoring the brace that eliminated champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals. And with such players out to haunt them and eager to take Stellenbosch to the final at Loftus on 27 May, Cardoso said they must dust themselves off quickly from their shortcomings in the league.

“Stellenbosch have been in great form lately. As you’ve seen, they’ve beaten the champions, and they’ve been scoring goals as well from transition. They’ve been great,” Cardoso said. “Rayners has been outstanding since he returned there. (Junior) Mendieta has been outstanding. So yeah, it’s going to be a tough game. “We lost on the weekend, and we drew now (against TS Galaxy on Wednesday), so we know what’s at stake. So, we’ve got to focus on our shift in the Nedbank Cup and forget about the league for now.”