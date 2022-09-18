Sekhukhune's winless streak continues after Stellenbosch stalemate

Cape Town - Sekhukhune United’s winless streak continued after being held to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening. There was little to separate Sekhukhune and Stellenbosch during the early exchanges of the match, as both teams struggled to find passing rhythms. As the dust settled around the 10th-minute mark, it appeared that the visitors looked more comfortable on the ball.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Sekhukhune managed to make way in the Stellenbosch box and summoned goalkeeper Sage Stephens to make a save which he nearly fumbled but was quick to make amends after mishandling the ball. It was Sekhukhune’s turn to see more of the ball halfway through the first half and settled by stringing several passes together. In response to Sekhukhune’s possession play, Stellenbosch were reduced to hitting the home team on the break. In the 20th minute, Stellenbosch carved out their first real chance of the game, after swift build-up play from the back that saw Steve Barker’s side progress into the Sekhukhune box. However, the Western Cape outfit was unable to cap off the move.

The travelling outfit employed a high-pressing tactic for much of the first half to break the build-up play from Sekhukhune. Stellenbosch often won the ball high up the pitch but struggled to trouble the Babina Noko goal. Sekhukhune broke the deadlock in the 36th minute of the game, in a breakaway effort after collecting a loose ball close to the centre circle. As Vusimuzi Mncube and Tshegofatso Mabasa led the charge, the Sekhukhune No 9 managed to put the ball in the back of the net following a scramble in the penalty area. The half ended frantically, as both sides managed to create numerous goal-scoring opportunities, however, it was Babina Noko who headed into the break with the advantage.

Stellenbosch drew level within 10 minutes of the second half courtesy of a sublime individual effort by Sinethemba Mngomezulu inside the Sekhukhune box. On receiving a pass from Mendieta, Mngomezulu cut inside from the wide area and curled the ball beyond the Babina Noko goalkeeper. The goal gave the visitors a spring in their step and began dominating the ball possession statistic around the hour mark. Sekhukhune struggled to get into the game and remained on the back foot during various spells of the game. Babina Noko remained positive after conceding and took the game to Stellies when the opportunity presented itself. With 15 minutes left on the clock, the home team manoeuvred several clear goal-scoring chances, but Stellenbosch kept their composure in defence.

Sekhukhune were presented with arguably the best chance to take the lead in the 84th minute as Linda Mntambo found himself one-on-one with the Stellenbosch goalkeeper on the edge of the small box. However, the club captain fluffed his lines. Despite a late push from Sekhukhune, the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.