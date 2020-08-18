Serbian hitman Samir Nurkovic keeps on hitting the target for Kaizer Chiefs

DURBAN - Samir Nurkovic is proving to be the best signing of the season in the Absa Premiership. The Serbian hitman joined Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season as an unknown factor. But he has made an instant impact at the Glamour Boys and has proven to be the missing piece in the Amakhosi puzzle. In 21 league appearances Nurkovic has now netted 13 goals. He is one goal shy of Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates. Mhango is leading the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award with 14 strikes while Nurkovic is tied with Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

Nurkovic still has six games to add to his tally.

Currently, he is the firm favourite to walk away with the Player of the Season gong.

The Serbian once again made the difference for Chiefs this past weekend.

Nurkovic netted the winner as Chiefs came from behind to beat Polokwane City 3-2.

Last week he earned Amakhosi another crucial point in a 1-1 stalemate with Bidvest Wits.

His goals seem to come at the right time.

Nurkovic is seldom wasteful when he dribbles which sets him apart. And the Serbian has created havoc among defences in the league with his uncanny ability to shield the ball.

His aerial power is another weapon that makes him a difficult customer to deal with and he seems to thrive when the pressure is at its most intense.

Chiefs are now on course to end their barren run of trophies.

They have struggled to find a poacher over the years since the departure of Knowledge Musona but now they have found their man in Nurkovic.

Tomorrow, he will be in action when Amakhosi square off against Bloemfontein Celtic in a Premiership showdown.

When these two sides met in the first round, Nurkovic netted a sensational hat-trick at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Don’t be too surprised if he produces a repeat performance.

