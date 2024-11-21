‘Shaka iLembe’ star Mondli Makhoba appointed TS Galaxy’ brand new ambassador

Betway Premiership outfit TS Galaxy has appointed actor Mondli Makhoba as the club’s new brand ambassador. Makhoba is one South Africa’s most celebrated actors and has featured in prominent TV shows such Generations: The Legacy, The Wife and Shaka iLembe.

The Rockets in a media statement said Makhanya’s appointment marked a bold step in the club’s mission ‘to inspire, unite and elevate communities through football.’ “TS Galaxy FC is proud to announce the celebrated actor and cultural icon Mondli Makhoba, as the club’s newest brand ambassador. “Known for his commanding on-screen presence and deep connection to South African culture, Mondli’s appointment marks a bold step in TS Galaxy’s mission to inspire, unite and elevate communities through football.”

TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi stated that Makhoba’s authenticity and passion align perfectly with the club’s values. “Mondli brings unparalleled passion, pride and authenticity that perfectly align with our club’s values,” says TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi. “This partnership is a game-changer and we’re excited about what lies ahead.” Makhoba said his appointment as the club’s new ambassador was a huge honour, adding he looked forward to an incredible journey that lies ahead with fans and the club.