Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park challenged by Thembela Sikhakhane of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 Highlands Park and AmaZulu at Ulwazi Centre MultiChoice City, Johannesburg, on 26 August 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

TEMBISA – Highlands Park continued their good run of form with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu in a Premiership clash played at the Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday night. Highlands have been going great guns this season, and have even made it through to the semi-finals of the MTN8 competition.

As such, they came into the game with confidence and proceeded to dominate possession.

Unfortunately, despite having some promising moments, the Tembisa-based team was unable to make the most of their opportunities.

With Highlands not able to capitalise, they were always in danger of being caught out at the other end because AmaZulu are always well-organised defensively and difficult to beat.

It was no different on Tuesday night as the Durban side played with commitment and purpose.

And, as much as Highlands may have had more possession, AmaZulu were always threatening on the counter.

And they had two good opportunities early in the first half, with Andre de Jong’s shot at goal blocked by a packed Highlands defence and Bongi Ntuli, after beating a few Highlands defenders, having his effort saved by goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni.

Five minutes before the break, AmaZulu took a 1-0 lead, with Ovidy Karuru creating the opening and Ntuli providing the finish beyond Ngobeni.

Two minutes later, though, it was all-square at 1-1 when Highlands were awarded a penalty after Peter Shalulile was fouled, and Tendai Ndoro stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Highlands continued to make the play in the second half and duly went ahead in the 61st minute when Shalulile headed in from a corner.

Both teams made changes in the second half.

For AmaZulu, Talent Chawapiwa came on in place of De Jong and Mhlengi Cele replaced Jabulani Ncobeni.

For Highlands, Wayde Jooste replaced Ndoro and Enocent Mkhabela was introduced for Lindokuhle Mbatha.

AmaZulu finished the game strong, desperate to level matters, but Cele and Tapelo Nyongo failed to make the most of their chances, while Karuru had the ball in the net, but the referee adjudged that he had fouled a defender before scoring.

Highlands hung on, in the end, to emerge victorious and take the three points.

African News Agency (ANA)