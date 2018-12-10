Shaun Bartlett has been part of the Bafana Bafana coaching set-up under Stuart Baxter in the last two games. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – He has been helping out at Bafana Bafana, but now Shaun Bartlett’s coaching career has received a major boost after he was appointed as the new Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach on Monday. Former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett has been working as a consultant in the national team under the watch of head coach Stuart Baxter over the last two games.

But now the ex-Capetonian is forging ahead with his club career, which has seen him be involved at Golden Arrows and University of Pretoria.

The 46-year-old takes over from Patrick Mabedi, who was part of the cull at Naturena that saw Italian Giovanni Solinas axed last Friday.

German Ernst Middendorp has taken charge of Chiefs, who are looking to move up the league log as they currently sit in seventh position with just 18 points – having registered just four victories in 14 matches under Solinas.

“Shaun played under Middendorp at Chiefs,” club chairman Kaizer Motaung said on the Amakhosi website, which refers to his time at Naturena as a player between 2006 and 2008.

“We were looking for somebody with a stature at the coaching level. His technical understanding matched the profile we were looking for.

“He will bring with him a lot of international experience gained during his years playing in the US, Switzerland and England. We wish Shaun all the best in this new role at the club.”

Bartlett has been handed a two-and-a-half year contract, the same duration as that of Middendorp’s, and their first match in charge will be against SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Shaun Bartlett new assistant coach!!



Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract.



We welcome him back to the Kaizer Chiefs Family.#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/iUsPSOG2aD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 10, 2018





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook