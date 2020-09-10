Shaun Bartlett follows Ernst Middendorp out of the Kaizer Chiefs exit door

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs are continuing with the technical team overhaul after they confirmed the sacking of assistant Shaun Bartlett on Thursday morning, a day after showing coach Ernst Middendorp the exit door.

The restructuring at Naturena follows barely a week after the team lost out of the Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the season.

The loss of the title meant that Chiefs extended their barren run to six seasons, having last won the championship under Stuart Baxter in 2015.

The Glamour Boys are said to be targeting Gavin Hunt as their new commander in chief ahead of the new season following his departure at the recently sold Bidvest Wits.

But with Bartlett also now out of his why at the club, it waits to be seen whether Hunt – if he gets the coaching role - will bring in his preferred assistant or the club will select one for him.