Sibusiso Vilakazi a free agent after parting ways with TS Galaxy

Johannesburg — Sibusiso Vilakazi is currently a free agent after mutually parting ways with Premiership club TS Galaxy on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. Vilakazi joined the Rockets earlier this season on undisclosed terms after a trophy-laden six year stint with Mamelodi Sundowns came to an end.

Vilakazi was seen as vital for Galaxy’s search for a top eight finish, considering his domestic and international experience. But that wasn’t to be. Galaxy struggled late in the first half of the season after a bright start. “Vila” made a few cameos from the bench and a mere five starts. Yesterday though, two days after the January transfer window closed, reports emerged that the 33-year-old had parted ways with Galaxy.

“Our club has parted ways with Vila,” Galaxy’s chairman Tim Sukazi told iDiski Times. “It was not an easy decision because we hold Vila in high regard.” The Rockets will begin life without Vilakazi on Sunday when they host Kaizer Chiefs, who recently returned to winning ways in the league, in Mbombela on Sunday. @Mihlalibaleka

