Sinky Mnisi announces departure from Royal AM

Durban - Royal AM Chief Executive Officer Sinky Mnisi announced his immediate departure from the club following months of unhappiness. The experienced football administrator had been at the forefront of a lot of controversy emerging from Thwihli Thwahla, with his duel with club owner Shawn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize making waves in the latter stages of last year.

The former Highlands Park CEO was reportedly suspended by Mkhize for his conduct in the club’s transfer dealings and Mnisi then called his own press conference and confirmed the bad blood between the two. Mnisi expressed his displeasure at being treated like “udakaboy” (a man who mixes cement at a construction site) by the club’s hierarchy before announcing he had given himself a holiday in August. 🔴 The issue of @RoyalAM_FC CEO Sinki Mnisi raised a healthy exchange in the Studio....The club's boss, MaMkhize denies the reports of a "suspension."



U be the judge!! 🤝🏽#MSW @VumaFM @SowetanLIVE @RISEfm943 pic.twitter.com/m3rPlBJEvJ — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 28, 2022 However, it appears that the two parties have put an end to their toxic relationship with Mnisi announcing his decision to depart the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit.

“It is my pleasure to announce to the world of sports in general and the football village, in particular, my exit from Royal AM FC with immediate effect after my return from special leave on 28 December 2022,” Mnisi said in a statement. Mnisi joined Royal AM while they plied their trade in the GladAfrica Championship (now known as Motsepe Foundation Championship) in the 2020/21 season and was an integral part of the club’s success during their debut season in the DStv Premiership. “I thank Royal AM FC for the opportunity it afforded me to showcase my talent in football administration and management. I am grateful to God for the excellent success I achieved with Royal AM FC in my short stint at the club,” Mnisi expressed.

