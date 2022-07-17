Sinky Mnisi remains silent on his suspension by Royal AM

Johannesburg — Royal AM's chief executive Sinky Mnisi has remained mum on the allegations that he's been suspended by the club. Royal AM finished third on the top-flight standings last season at first attempt after buying the status of Bloemfontein Celtic.

That feat meant that they qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup. They were then expected to consolidate the team’s solid structure and cut off deadwood ahead of the new season. But to the surprise of the football fraternity, coach John Maduka, who moved with the team from Mangaung to Pietermaritzburg when it relocated, resigned in June.

Maduka’s resignation was approved by the club as he joined rivals Maritzburg United who had since parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp. However, reports surfaced that the approval of Maduka’s resignation, reportedly by Mnisi, irked president Shauwn Mkhize who was in the United States at the time. With the club preparing for the new season, it appears ‘MaMkhize’ has been internally addressing Mnisi’s lacklustre administrative decisions during her absence, leading to his suspension.

Speaking to TimesLive, Mnisi chose to withhold his comment on reports that he’s been suspended. “I’ve got no comment. Phone the club and get them to comment, I’ve not spoken to any media and I don’t intend to do so,” he said. Thwihli Thwahla have since unveiled Khabo Zondo as their new custodian, alongside new signings such as Ruzaigh Gamildien, Samir Nurkovic and Andre de Jong.

The KZN-based side will get a chance to give their supporters a taste of what they can expect next season when they play in the provincial Premiers’ Cup later this month. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport