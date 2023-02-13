Sipho Chaine loves Orlando Pirates’ progress under Jose Riveiro

Durban — Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is loving life under coach Jose Riveiro and the progress the club is making following a string of impressive performances for Orlando Pirates. The 26-year-old shot-stopper arrived at the beginning of the season and had to bide his time on the sidelines with Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, injury to his competitors has seen him get his chance and he is thrilled to be working with Riveiro and is taking his long-awaited chance with the Sea Robbers. The Bloemfontein-born player says despite their inconsistent start to the season, Pirates are making progress under the Spaniard. “I think we didn't start as we would've wanted, we didn't start off great and there could be a lot of factors to that because this is football,” Chaine told Pirates’ media department.

“We have a new coach and maybe he's still instilling his own philosophy on the team and the club as a whole, but we are better now so it's going really well and we're building something really good. “Another plus is winning the MTN8 which you always strive for and the Nedbank Cup gives us another opportunity to win another one.” Chaine first burst onto the scene in the colours of the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic. His spells at Royal AM and Chippa United did not afford him much playing time, but now finds himself in the colours of Pirates

The Celtic academy graduate is an excellent shot-stopper and is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is a vocal leader on the pitch, and can read the game and anticipate the opposition’s next move. Chaine’s arrival at Pirates has been a huge boost for the team, as he has already made some impressive saves and been instrumental in the team’s success this season. The lanky keeper’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has already been praised by opposition coaches and teammates. He will undoubtedly become an important player for Pirates and looks set to make a big impact as the season goes on.

