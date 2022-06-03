Sipho Mbule joins Mamelodi Sundowns on three-year deal

Johannesburg - SuperSport United on Friday confirmed that wantaway midfield maestro Sipho Mbule has joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year contract. "SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of midfielder Sipho Mbule as of 1 July 2022 for an undisclosed fee," a club statement read.

The suave 24-year-old hasn't been in action for Matsatsantsa since a disciplinary issue caused a rift between him, and his employers and effectively was suspended from club duties. Having been rumoured to be forcing a way out of the club in January, he has finally been confirmed as a Sundowns player as of next month, having been rumoured to be eyed by Kaizer Chiefs. ALSO READ: Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie among eight players who were released by Maritzburg United

"We tried all avenues to turn things around with Sipho, but in recent months it became clear that his heart and mind is not at our club and that it was best for us to part ways," said club CEO Stan Matthews. “We wish Sipho every success in football and in life and hope to see the best of him in the future as he truly has special talent that can light up the PSL and Bafana Bafana.” "Mbule joined SuperSport’s academy in the 2015/16 season from Virginia (Harmony) Sports Academy and played just under 100 games for Matsatsantsa."

"Mbule was rewarded by his peers for his superb and consistent performances in the 2019/20 season and scooped the SuperSport United Players’ Player of the season in the club awards. The Bethlehem-born player has represented South African in all youth levels (U17, U20, U23) and also featured in the Bafana Bafana squad," the statement concluded. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport