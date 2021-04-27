Sipho Mbule rescues a point for SuperSport United against Swallows

DURBAN - In-form SuperSport United central midfielder Sipho Mbule rescued a point for his side as he headed home an equaliser in the 77th minute of the game to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Swallows at the Dobsoville Stadium on Tuesday.

Mbule scored his second goal in two games following a good cross from team-mate Keenan Phillips.

Swallows ended what was a forgettable first half as winger Fawaaz Basadien scored his first league goal, meeting a cross aimed towards the far post.

Despite taking a point from the game, Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo will still be frustrated as his side dominated the second half and will feel that they should have won.

SuperSport top scorer Bradley Grobler made his return to the starting lineup following an injury layoff but it was not one to remember for the league’s top goal scorer with 13 goals as he did not make much of an impact.

Swallows coach Brandon Truter introduced defender Junaid Sait in the second half and the change was well calculated as the 27-year-old produced a vital header in the 61st minute which prevented his side from conceding following a corner.

Despite being quiet for most of the night, Grobler did have an opportunity to win the game for his side in the 88th minute from a one on one situation. Rather than opting for direction, the veteran goal poacher opted for power and ended up striking his effort over.

The result means that SuperSport have increased their run without a league win to nine games. Their last win was a 2-1 victory over Cape Town City in February.

@eshlinv