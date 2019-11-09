File picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Johannesburg – Sipho Mbule scored a 91st-minute goal for SuperSport United as they claimed a 1-0 Absa Premiership win over Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein on Friday evening. The victory moves Matsatsantsa up above the Clever Boys and into third place on the log standings, a point behind Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Wits drop down to fourth.

The hosts showed intent from the onset and went close through Sameehg Doutie's rasping shot in the seventh minute, which brought the best out of Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal.

Doutie, though, was forced from the field due to injury soon after with another former SuperSport man in Elias Pelembe coming on in his place.

SuperSport's best chance of the half fell at the head of Luke Fleurs from a corner-kick on the cusp of halftime. The centre-back peeled away from his marker at the back post but was unable to direct his attempt on goal.