Sipho Mbule will set the league alight at his new club next season - Mike Makaab

Durban - The SuperSport United and Sipho Mbule dilemma is set to be resolved after a turbulent season for both the club and the 24-year-old midfielder. Mbule is an academy graduate of Matsatsantsa, but his relationship with the side appeared to have broken down at the turn of the year with club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stan Matthews confirming an incident that forced Mbule to be pulled out of first team proceedings.

"Sipho has been excused from training, his head space is not right, he's not reliable and we'd rather play without him and finish lower in the league. He will never play for the club again," he said. Mbule has been linked with moves to both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs since the January transfer window. ALSO READ: We need to improve our midfield, says SuperSport coach Andre Arendse

Both club's are looking to add him to their ranks with good reason after displaying great maturity and versatility in his game in the two seasons before this, alongside now Sundowns man Teboho Mokoena. Mike Makaab who represents ProSports international, and Mbule, promised fans on GagasiFM that the midfielder's next move will be sorted out as soon as the season ends and he will be with a new team. "Obviously he has had a tough campaign this time this year, but Mbule at his best can play anywhere in the world and I can assure everyone that he will set the league alight next season at his new team," he said.

Mbule himself has an opportunity to live up to all the expectations that have been bestowed upon him at either one of the two biggest clubs on the continent.

The silky midfielder who has played at under-17, 20 and 23 level of the national team will also hope to revive his career and potentially force his way into the plans of national team coach Hugo Broos. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport