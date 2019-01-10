“We know what to expect from Highlands Park. They press high and play hard. They are a running team,” says AmaZulu's Siyethemba Sithebe. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu accomplished their mission of getting away from the relegation zone during the first round of the Premiership, and they have now set their sights on finishing in the top eight. Usuthu were docked six points for breaching Fifa rules. For a long time during the first stanza, they languished at the basement of the table.

AmaZulu are 11th on the log with 16 points after 16 games.

Star midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe expressed his desire to see Usuthu finish in the top eight.

“Right now, our target is to fight to finish in the top eight. Obviously losing those six points was a huge setback for us, but we showed character by bouncing back as quick as possible. Everything is flowing now, and we will push hard for the top eight,” Sithebe said.

Usuthu will lock horns with Highlands Park on Saturday at 8.15pm at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

“We know what to expect from Highlands Park. They press high and play hard. They are a running team.

“We are more prepared to nullify those threats. It is going to be a very difficult game. We recently played them away and won. We also need to run at them,” he added.

AmaZulu are unbeaten in uMlazi this season.

“We finished the year with a win at home, and we would love to start the year at home with another win.

“It is our home game, and we need to make our own supporters happy. We can’t disappoint our own supporters. We will do everything in our power to protect our unbeaten record at home,” Sithebe stated.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Another scorcher in Durban this morning.



🏃 🏃🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/S37KplJfmv — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 10, 2019





The Mercury

Like IOL Sport on Facebook