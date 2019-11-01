Tomorrow's Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout is the most important match these two giants will play this year. One of them will continue their long trophy drought, while the winner will move a step closer to winning a piece of silverware after years without claiming a prize. Players with Cup pedigree and big-match temperament will come in handy in the duel at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Orlando Pirates
Thembinkosi Lorch
The reigning PSL Footballer of the Season might not have much Cup pedigree, but he does know a thing or two about carrying his team in the Soweto derby. Lorch has been a thorn in the flesh for Amakhosi who have been tormented by him in the last couple of seasons. His playmaking ability and scoring touch is at the heart of Pirates’ recent dominance against Chiefs. Coach Rhulani Mokwena showed the striker’s importance when he rested him for Tuesday’s league win over Highlands Park as he is a booking away from suspension.
Wayne Sandilands