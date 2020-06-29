Siyanda Xulu leaves Maritzburg United

PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United have announced they have parted ways with club captain Siyanda Xulu.

Club chairman, Farook Kadodia, has informed IOL that the club have decided to let go of Xulu as his current deal was coming to an end.

Xulu has been an integral part of United's set-up ever since joining them from Kaizer Chiefs three years ago. With him in the side, The Team of Choice have achieved two very respectable league finishes, and reached the final of the 2018 Nedbank Cup, where they were beaten by Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium.

Speaking to IOL about the departure, Kadodia said: "Siyanda's contract came to an end and because of this Covid-19, which has a lot of uncertainty, it was difficult for us to get committed to a player like Siyanda. He was on a higher package. We spoke with him and informed him that if this Covid-19 passes, we can sit down and talk, but right now, we can't get committed.

"We don't know our finances. We can't get committed until then," Kadodia detailed.