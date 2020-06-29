Siyanda Xulu leaves Maritzburg United
PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United have announced they have parted ways with club captain Siyanda Xulu.
Club chairman, Farook Kadodia, has informed IOL that the club have decided to let go of Xulu as his current deal was coming to an end.
Xulu has been an integral part of United's set-up ever since joining them from Kaizer Chiefs three years ago. With him in the side, The Team of Choice have achieved two very respectable league finishes, and reached the final of the 2018 Nedbank Cup, where they were beaten by Free State Stars at the Cape Town Stadium.
Speaking to IOL about the departure, Kadodia said: "Siyanda's contract came to an end and because of this Covid-19, which has a lot of uncertainty, it was difficult for us to get committed to a player like Siyanda. He was on a higher package. We spoke with him and informed him that if this Covid-19 passes, we can sit down and talk, but right now, we can't get committed.
"We don't know our finances. We can't get committed until then," Kadodia detailed.
In Xulu's first season at the club, he scooped the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Defender of the Season award and was impressive as Maritzburg finished fourth and reached the Nedbank Cup final where they succumbed to Free State Stars.
The club can confirm that we have parted ways with defender Siyanda Xulu.— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 29, 2020
Thank you for 3 amazing years of solid performances and leadership both on and off the field. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours, 'Mgz' 💙#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/TKtI63OYHN
"It is not parting ways per se. His contract was coming to an end and we didn't extend it and we won't be in negotiations," Kadodia added.
Xulu will now have to begin his search for a new home and his agent, Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency, informed IOL that they are not talking to anyone at this stage.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have in the past shown an interest in Xulu.@Minenhlecr7
IOL Sport