Siyethemba Sithebe and Kaizer Chiefs situation has left a bitter taste in my mouth, says AmaZulu owner

Durban - AmaZulu owner, Sandile Zungu has hit out at Kaizer Chiefs and Siyethemba Sithebe for the way in which they have handled the potential transfer of the midfielder. Sithebe has been heavily linked with a move to Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs for the better part of a month now, some have even reported to have seen Sithebe pick out a number in the Amakhosi dressing room.

Zungu however has expressed his dismay and disgust in the way in which Chiefs and Sithebe himself have gone about in enabling the transfer. “Kaizer Chiefs did not do things the right way and that has just left a bitter taste in my mouth. They deliberately ignored the transfer guidelines when they spoke to Sithebe before the window for pre-contract discussions had opened,” he said. “While we were on holiday in December, Chiefs had already finished their negotiations with Sithebe. I have told Bobby (Motaung) that I’m very disappointed in the way that they are dealing with this matter.”

The Durban businessman also shed light on how far they are in ensuring that Sithebe gets the move he wants. "If Sithebe and Chiefs have concluded personal arrangements, the earliest he will be able to join them is next season. However we have told Chiefs that if they want him to move now then they will have to agree to what we have put on the table," he explained.

Zungu also stunningly revealed that as much as he appreciates Sithebe's contribution to the club over the years but the midfield dynamo will never don an AmaZulu jersey ever again. "I respect Sithebe for everything he has given to the club, even from back when we hadn't taken over and they were fighting relegation. But He will never get an opportunity to wear an Amazulu kit ever again"